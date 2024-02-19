Report: Nets fire head coach Jacque Vaughn at All-Star break

The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Jacque Vaughn, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Vaughn is 21-33 this season and is set to miss the playoffs again but more importantly, he’s failed to oversee much growth from the team’s young pillars. The timing of the move is surprising given the state of Brooklyn’s season but Vaughn didn’t do enough to show he deserved to see out this campaign.

Vaughn first oversaw the Nets during the Orlando bubble, serving as the interim coach. The team was able to go 7-3 during the bubble stretch despite missing key players, suggesting Vaughn would get real consideration for the full-time gig. He did not eventually get that gig, but stayed on as a highly respected assistant. When Steve Nash was let go, Vaughn finally go the job. However, the star trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to break up the franchise and put the team back to Square Zero. That’s a tough place for Vaughn to be.

After holding onto a playoff spot a year ago and losing in the first round, this was Vaughn’s first real season to be evaluated. The metric being used to make the decision here is the stagnation of key players like Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Cam Thomas and Nic Claxton. Brooklyn’s rookies haven’t made much of an impact either. If Vaughn was unable to make internal improvements, it’s hard to justify keeping him.

When it comes to replacement candidates, Mark Jackson’s name will always be thrown about. Jackson set up the Golden State Warriors for success, even if he didn’t get to finish the job. Former Hornets head coach James Borrego, who is currently on the Pelicans staff, deserves another shot at a lead gig. Borrego’s exit from Charlotte initially was a surprise, which suggests he’s still valued in league circles. Suns assistant head coach David Fizdale, Celtics assistant Sam Cassell and former Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin should also be in consideration.