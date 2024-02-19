NBA power rankings: Celtics, Mavericks look to keep winning ways going after All-Star break

The 2024 All-Star Game is in the books, but the break will continue for three more days. Teams will get a chance to make some adjustments, get some rest and gear up for a stretch run in the final third of the 2023-24 campaign.

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have a lot to be cheerful about, with both teams sporting six-game winning streaks at the break. The Celtics have been at the top of the Eastern Conference for most of the season and remain at the top of the championship index, while the Mavericks have fought their way back into a position to grab an automatic playoff berth in the Western Conference. The top seeded Minnesota Timberwolves also carry a four-game winning streak and will hope to maintain their position.

On the flip side, the defending champions Denver Nuggets are riding a three-game losing streak and have some injury issues. Point guard Jamal Murray and shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are dealing with injuries, with the former being a concerning one. Murray suffered a leg injury, which should worry Nuggets fans because he was sidelined with a hamstring issue earlier this season and has a history of leg injuries. The New York Knicks, the big winners of the trade deadline, have lost four games in a row and need their top players back from injuries as soon as possible. If the Knicks can get Julius Randle and OG Anunoby back soon, they should climb up the East standings. We’ll see if New York can get back to winning ways as the Knicks enter a tough part of their schedule.

Here’s our latest championship index for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Contenders

1. Boston Celtics (+260 to win NBA title at DraftKings Sportsbook)

2. Los Angeles Clippers (+500)

3. Denver Nuggets (+475)

4. Phoenix Suns (+1400)

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (+2200)

6. Milwaukee Bucks (+700)

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (+2500)

8. New York Knicks (+2200)

9. Cleveland Cavaliers (+3000)

Fringe Contenders

10. Dallas Mavericks (+3000)

11. Philadelphia 76ers (+2500)

12. Los Angeles Lakers (+2800)

13. Miami Heat (+3500)

14. New Orleans Pelicans (+7000)

15. Sacramento Kings (+7500)

16. Golden State Warriors (+4000)

17. Indiana Pacers (+12000)

18. Orlando Magic (+25000)

Pretenders

19. Utah Jazz (+80000)

20. Houston Rockets (+80000)

21. Chicago Bulls (+80000)

22. Atlanta Hawks (+50000)

Tankers

23. Brooklyn Nets (+100000)

24. Memphis Grizzlies (+100000)

25. Toronto Raptors (+100000)

26. Charlotte Hornets (+100000)

27. Portland Trail Blazers (+100000)

28. San Antonio Spurs (+100000)

29. Washington Wizards (+100000)

30. Detroit Pistons (+100000)