How to watch USA vs. Canada in FIBA World Cup bronze medal game on TV and via livestream

The final day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup will feature the United States and Canada facing off in the Bronze Medal game. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 4:30 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Both of these teams could have been battling for gold given the talent level on the rosters. Instead, one of them will settle for bronze after suffering surprising losses in the semifinals. Canada fell to Serbia 95-86 on Friday as the Serbians shot 62% from the floor. Despite getting 23 points from RJ Barrett, Canada will be playing for third place. They will still be playing in their most significant international medal game since winning silver at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Team USA suffered from porous defense and rebounding as they fell 113-111 to Germany in their semifinal matchup. The Germans saw six different players finish with double-digit points as they won the battle of the boards, 30-28. Germany also outrebounded the United States on the offensive glass 12-7 as Team USA once again struggled against a foe with the size advantage. Anthony Edwards led the team in scoring with 23 points, followed by Austin Reaves’ 21 points and two rebounds.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the United States is a 7-point favorite and -270 on the moneyline. Canada is a +220 moneyline underdog, and the total is 190.5.

USA vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.