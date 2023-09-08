How to watch USA vs. Germany in FIBA World Cup semifinal on TV and via livestream

The 2023 FIBA World Cup flips the page to the semifinals as the United States faces Germany on Friday, Sep. 8. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, and the game will air on ESPN2.

The last time these two met on the hardwood, it took a herculean effort from Anthony Edwards to lead the United States to a win. Granted, it was an exhibition matchup, but the Americans were down by nearly 16 points as they willed a comeback to beat Germany 99-91 back on Aug. 20. Team USA recovered from their surprising loss to Lithuania as they cruised to a 100-63 blowout against Italy on Tuesday. Mikal Bridges led the way with 24 points on 8/11 shooting and 4/6 from deep.

Germany has been one of the more consistent teams in this tournament and is coming off a close 81-79 win over Latvia. Led by Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner, the Germans have held their opponents to an average of 76 points over their last five games. Heading into the semifinals, they are still the only team to hold an undefeated record (6-0).

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the United States is a 10.5-point favorite and -600 on the moneyline. Germany enters as +440 moneyline underdogs, with the combined point total juiced to 178.5.

USA vs. Germany

Date: Friday, September 8

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.