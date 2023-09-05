How to watch USA vs. Italy in FIBA World Cup on TV and via livestream

The 2023 FIBA World Cup enters its knockout stages as the United States faces Italy on Tuesday, September 5. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Team USA advanced to the quarterfinals despite a surprising loss to Lithuania in the final game of the second round. Despite 35 points from Anthony Edwards, the United States was out-rebounded 43-27 in a performance in which the Americans looked smaller and were outmuscled in the paint. Despite having qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics, it’s now win-or-go-home for Steve Kerr’s squad as they look to win the FIBA World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Italy went 4-1 through the first two rounds of the tournament, though a number of their matchups were decided by single digits. Their road to the quarterfinals included a significant 78-76 upset win over Serbia, with their point differential being +34, compared to the United States’ +109.

The United States is a 16.5-point favorite and priced at -1350 on the moneyline, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Italy enter as +800 moneyline underdogs, with the point total set at 178.

USA vs. Italy

Date: Tuesday, Sep. 5

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.