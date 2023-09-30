When does NBA training camp start for 2023-24 season?

With the NBA season tipping off on October 24, teams are preparing for training camp ahead of preseason and first tip. Most teams will get their training camps underway on October 2 and 3, with plenty of preseason action getting started the weekend of October 7.

The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will get their camps started early as they head overseas for their first crack at preseason. Both of those teams will face off in back-to-back games at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 5 and October 7, with their players reporting to training camp on September 27.

Training camp and preseason will help teams finalize their rosters and give coaches a good look at any players they need to see in a competitive format before the season gets started on October 24. There should be plenty of drama and rumors swirling around throughout preseason, especially with James Harden still active in his trade request from the 76ers and Portland trying to move Jrue Holiday after acquiring him in the blockbuster Damian Lillard deal.

The NBA preseason wraps up on October 20, just a few days before the season officially tips off. The players will have plenty to look forward to, with the first edition of the In-Season Tournament getting underway on November 3, running until the tournament final on December 9 in Las Vegas.