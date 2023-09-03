How to watch USA vs. Lithuania in FIBA World Cup on TV and via livestream

USA Basketball is back in action Sunday morning with the final matchup of the second round against Lithuania. Both sides are going to be in the quarterfinal round after going undefeated in the 2023 FIBA World Cup up to this point.

Anthony Edwards will once again be featured for the United States. He’s shown why many believe he’ll be the breakout star in the NBA this season. Austin Reaves continues to impress in his role, while Tyrese Haliburton and Paolo Banchero have had big moments as well. For Lithuania, Jonas Valanciunas will be the pivotal player but Ignas Brazdeikis and Rokas Jokubaitis are some names to watch.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA is a 14.5-point favorite with the total set at 178.5. The Americans are -1000 on the moneyline while Lithuania are +650.

USA vs. Lithuania

Date: Sunday, September 3

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.