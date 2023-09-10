How to watch Germany vs. Serbia in FIBA World Cup gold medal game on TV and via livestream

The final day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup will feature Germany and Serbia facing off in the gold medal match. Tipoff is scheduled for Sunday, September 10 at 8:40 a.m. ET from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Germany pulled off the upset in a 113-111 win over the United States on Friday, as their size and physicality proved to be too much for Steve Kerr’s squad. Led by Andreas Obst’s 24 points and six assists, as well as Franz Wagner’s 22 points, Germany had six different players finish in double digits against a leaky Team USA defense. To date, their 2002 third-place performance marks the only podium finish for the German national team in the tournament, which means Sunday will mark a historic feat no matter how the game shakes out.

Serbia fended off Canada in their semifinal matchup 95-86 on Friday. Despite the absence of reigning NBA champion Nikola Jokic, it was no problem for the Serbian national team as Bogdan Bogdanovic led the way with 23 points. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 points as the team shot 62% from the floor and 45% from three-point range. Serbia has now reached the final in two of the last three tournaments.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Germany is a 1-point favorite but is a moneyline underdog at -108. Serbia is -112 on the moneyline, and the total is 174.5.

Germany vs. Serbia

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.