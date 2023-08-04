 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Lakers sign Anthony Davis to three-year, $186 million extension

The big man is tied to LA through the 2028.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media after Round 3 Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Anthony Davis to a three-year, $186 million extension according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Davis is now tied to the Lakers through the 2027-28 season and has the richest annual extension in NBA history at $62 million, surpassing Jaylen Brown’s recent extension.

Davis once again struggled to stay healthy during the regular season for the Lakers, but emerged in the playoffs as the team made a run to the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for the Lakers as they showed they could contend in the final years of the LeBron James era.

The Lakers reloaded in the offseason, bringing back most of their roster while adding Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes to the mix. With Davis locked up and James set to be on the team for the next two seasons, it feels like LA should have a few cracks at adding another title to the trophy case.

