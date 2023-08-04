Report: Lakers sign Anthony Davis to three-year, $186 million extension

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Anthony Davis to a three-year, $186 million extension according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Davis is now tied to the Lakers through the 2027-28 season and has the richest annual extension in NBA history at $62 million, surpassing Jaylen Brown’s recent extension.

Breaking: Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to the Lakers through 2028 for total of $270M-plus, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul tells @wojespn.



Davis lands the richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/YuLVIphOk1 — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2023

Davis once again struggled to stay healthy during the regular season for the Lakers, but emerged in the playoffs as the team made a run to the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game for the Lakers as they showed they could contend in the final years of the LeBron James era.

The Lakers reloaded in the offseason, bringing back most of their roster while adding Gabe Vincent and Jaxson Hayes to the mix. With Davis locked up and James set to be on the team for the next two seasons, it feels like LA should have a few cracks at adding another title to the trophy case.