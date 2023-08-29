How to watch USA vs. Jordan in FIBA World Cup on TV and via livestream

After making quick work of Greece earlier in the week, the United States will close out group play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in a matchup against Jordan. With a 2-0 record so far under their belts, Team USA has locked up Group C but will look to fend off Jordan in their final tune-up game before the knockout rounds. Tipoff is set for 4:40 p.m. ET the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

In spite of relying on a handful of young rising stars to lead this roster, Team USA’s second unit off the bench has proved to be a strong suit. Austin Reaves is coming off a team-high 15 points to go with five rebounds and six assists, as head coach Steve Kerr’s reserves continue to be impactful early in the tournament. Having a strong second unit has allowed the starters to continue building chemistry, which will be paramount as they face tougher countries in the later rounds.

Jordan has no current NBA players on their roster, with the biggest name being Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who spent six years in the league before transitioning overseas. Jordan is 0-2 through group play and is coming off an eight-point loss to New Zealand in overtime. Though they put up a valiant effort in their last game, they enter as massive underdogs against Team USA.

The United States are 42.5-point favorites versus Jordan with the combined point total set at 185.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA vs. Jordan

Date: Wednesday, August 30

Time: 4:40 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.