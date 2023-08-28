 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch USA vs. Greece in FIBA World Cup on TV and via livestream

We go over how you can watch Monday’s game between the United States and Greece.

By Chinmay Vaidya

USA v New Zealand: Group C - FIBA Basketball World Cup
Paolo Banchero of USA shoots the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup Group C game between United States and New Zealand at Mall of Asia Arena on August 26, 2023 in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines.
Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

USA Basketball will be back in action Monday morning at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, with the Americans taking on Greece in group play. USA defeated New Zealand 99-72 in the World Cup opener behind 21 points from Paolo Banchero and a strong overall defensive effort. Greece defeated Jordan 92-71 behind 19 points from Giannoulis Larentzakis.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the United States are 22.5-point favorites. The total comes in at 178.5. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

USA vs. Greece

Date: Monday, Aug. 28
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

