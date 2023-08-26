How to watch USA vs. New Zealand in FIBA World Cup on TV and via livestream

Following a stretch of five exhibition games against three separate countries over the last month, the United States will begin their 2023 FIBA World Cup schedule on Saturday, August 26. Team USA are in Group C of the competition, with their first matchup set against New Zealand on Saturday morning.

Without some key household names on the roster, head coach Steve Kerr will be relying on a group of promising young players such as Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Tyrese Haliburton. The United States finished in seventh place in the last FIBA World Cup in 2019.

Heading into their first group play matchup, the United States are a 37-point favorite against New Zealand, and the combined point total is set at 185.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA vs. New Zealand

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.