Full USA Basketball schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA World Cup will run from August 25 to September 10 and for the first time in the tournament’s history, the competition will be jointly hosted by multiple countries. Indonesia will play host for the first time ever, while co-hosts Japan and the Philippines first hosted the tournament in 1978 and 2006, respectively. Spain enters as the reigning World Cup champions, having defeated Argentina in the 2019 final.

Team USA, which will be led by first-time head coach Steve Kerr and first-time president Grant Hill, will feature a roster comprised of young rising stars including Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Tyrese Haliburton. The U.S. will be motivated to put together a confident rebound following their disappointing seventh-place finish at the 2019 World Cup.

For fans looking to catch the action, The Courtside 1891’s FIBA World Cup Pass enables access to all games from the 2023 FIBA World Cup, both live and on-demand. All 92 games are available via Courtside FIBA World Cup Pass. Additionally, for fans watching in the U.S., games can be viewed on ESPN and across ESPN platforms, including ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Six matchups will air exclusively on ESPN2, with three of those games featuring Team USA. The remaining 86 games will be carried through ESPN+.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup through the preliminary round of Group C:

Game 1 vs. New Zealand

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Location: Manila, Philippines

TV channel: ESPN2

Game 2 vs. Greece

Date: Monday, Aug. 28

Time: 8:40 a.m. ET

Location: Manila, Philippines

TV channel: ESPN2

Game 3 vs. Jordan

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 30

Time: 4:40 a.m. ET

Location: Manila, Philippines

TV channel: ESPN2