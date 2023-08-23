USA Basketball roster for FIBA World Cup 2023

After wrapping up their five-game Basketball Showcase exhibition series against Spain, Team USA will now prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup which is set to take place from late August through September. The United States, under new Head Coach Steve Kerr, will face New Zealand in their opening matchup of the tournament on August 26.

Contrary to years past, fans shouldn’t expect some of the tenured stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, or Stephen Curry to take part in the games. While the likelihood that some of the “faces of the league” will suit up for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics, it will instead be the young rising stars that will compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Head coach Steve Kerr, who is in his first year at the helm of Team USA, will be taking a roster of rising stars that includes the likes of Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Paolo Banchero. A strong showing in the tournament could very well earn them a spot in the Olympics next summer.

Here’s a look at the full roster for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, F, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart, G, New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., C, Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Johnson, F, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, G, Los Angeles Lakers

Coaches: Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra, Tyronn Lue, Mark Few