When will Bradley Beal face Wizards during 2023-24 NBA season?

The Phoenix Suns enter the 2023-24 NBA season hoping to secure the franchise’s first championship behind a superstar trio featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Beal joined the franchise in the offseason after waiving his no-trade clause with the Washington Wizards, the only team he had ever known since entering the league.

Beal stuck with the Wizards through some rough times, and the team never made it past the conference semifinals during his tenure. Even when Beal’s trade value was at its peak, the Wizards did not deal the shooting guard and instead signed him to a five-year extension. However, Beal decided Washington was not the place for him to continue what is the final stage of his career. He chose to waive his no-trade clause and wanted to go to Phoenix.

The Suns didn’t have the best assets to make a trade but Beal could choose his destination due to the no-trade clause. He’ll look to bounce back from a pair of injury-riddled seasons as he adjusts to playing with two superstar scorers in Durant and Booker.

Here’s a look at when the Suns will play the Wizards this season.

Wizards @ Suns, Sunday, December 17, 8 p.m. ET

Suns @ Wizards, Sunday, January 4, 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV