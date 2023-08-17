When will Kyrie Irving face Nets during 2023-24 NBA season?

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving returned to the team this summer on a three-year deal, pairing him with Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future. Irving joined the Mavericks at the trade deadline last season from the Brooklyn Nets, who refused to give him the contract extension he wanted. Irving has not faced the Nets since leaving the team.

Irving joined Brooklyn with friend and superstar Kevin Durant in 2019, hoping to create a long-term contender. The Nets also added James Harden via a trade to build one of the league’s most fearsome offensive trios, but injuries largely robbed the group of its potential. Then, Irving’s stance on the COVID-19 vaccine and his promotion of an anti-Semitic film landed him in hot water with the team and general population. He also took a personal absence from the Nets several times during his tenure, offering little explanation for why he did so when he did return to the team. The Nets eventually had enough and didn’t offer him a deal, so Irving demanded a trade.

Here’s a look at when the Mavericks play the Nets this season. Irving has historically sat out some games where he feels he might be poorly received by fans of his former teams, so there’s a chance he sits out Dallas’ trip to Barclays Center.

Nets @ Mavericks, Friday, October 27, 8:30 p.m. ET

Mavericks @ Nets, Tuesday, February 6, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT