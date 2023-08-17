When will LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo match up in 2023-24 NBA schedule?

The matchup between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to hold much cache on paper, especially since Antetokounmpo has already said many times James is still the best player in the league. However, Antetokounmpo has a claim to that title as well and is seen as the new face of the NBA, taking the mantle James has held onto for the last 20 years.

James and Antetokounmpo haven’t met in high-profile games yet, largely because Antetokounmpo’s rise happened after James left the Eastern Conference. The Greek Freak has led the Bucks to the top of the East several times and captured his first NBA title in 2021, while James has led the Lakers back to the championship and is hoping to add another ring in the last stages of his career. The two appeared set to face off in the 2020 NBA Finals but the Bucks could not get past the Heat in the Orlando bubble.

Here’s a look at when the Bucks and Lakers will meet this season, pitting these two superstars against each other.

Bucks @ Lakers, Friday, March 8, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Lakers @ Bucks, Tuesday, February 26, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT