When will LeBron James, Kevin Durant match up in 2023-24 NBA schedule?

Two of the biggest stars of this generation will face off early in the 2023-24 NBA season when Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns meet LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The first matchup of the season between the two Pacific Division rivals is set for October 26 and will be televised on TNT.

Somehow, this will be the first meeting between the two stars since 2018. Either Durant or James have been injured when their teams have met since that year, but the historic matchups between the stars have fans hopeful they will see multiple showdowns this year. Durant and James faced off in the NBA Finals in 2012 when Durant was with the Thunder and James was with the Heat. The series went to the Heat 4-1 and it was James’ first NBA title. The stars met in the 2017 and 2018 Finals when Durant was with the Warriors and James was back with the Cavaliers. Those two series went to Durant.

Here’s a look at when the Suns and Lakers will meet this season.

Suns @ Lakers, Thursday, October 26, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Lakes @ Suns, Friday, November 10, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Suns @ Lakers, Thursday, January 11, 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Lakers @ Suns, Sunday, February 25, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC