When will Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic match up in 2023-24 NBA schedule?

One of the most intriguing storylines heading into the 2023-24 season will be the MVP race, as it is likely to once again feature Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. Embiid denied Jokic a three-peat in the 2022-23 season, but the Nuggets center got the ultimate prize by winning the NBA Finals and taking Finals MVP honors.

Jokic won back-to-back MVP awards to cement his rise from late second-round pick to potentially being the best player in the league. Embiid finished second to Jokic in both seasons before his win, vying for the same post atop the league. The Sixers big man believes he is the best player in the league, and now has the MVP honor to show for it.

Embiid and Jokic had one great showdown last season, but the Sixers center missed the second meeting due to fatigue. There were questions about whether this load management was necessary with the MVP race heating up, but Embiid didn’t get a chance to further establish his dominance. Ultimately, he didn’t need to as he bagged the award.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, DraftKings Sportsbook has Embiid priced at +650 to win the award. Jokic is the favorite at +450. Here’s a look at when the two will meet this season.

Nuggets @ 76ers, Tuesday, January 16, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

76ers @ Nuggets, Saturday, January 27, 5:30 p.m. ET, ABC