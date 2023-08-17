Breaking down Warriors schedule for 2023-24 NBA season

In the 2022-23 season, the Golden State Warriors sought to defend their most recent NBA Championship, but their quest fell short. They were bested by the Los Angeles Lakers in a hard-fought six-game series during the Western Conference Semifinals.

As we look ahead to the 2023-24 season, the question looms: Can Stephen Curry and his team climb back to the pinnacle of the NBA? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the outlook is promising. The Warriors are listed with the third-best odds to win the Western Conference at +650, trailing only the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

The 2023-24 season will kick off in spectacular fashion for the Warriors. They are set to play one of the first NBA games of the season, hosting the Phoenix Suns on October 24. And the spotlight will remain on Golden State as the season progresses, with numerous primetime matchups slated for national television. A marquee moment to mark on the calendar is their Christmas Day clash against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, adding yet another chapter to the Warriors’ storied history of holiday performances.

Also, remember that the Warriors added Chris Paul in the offseason, so it will be interesting to see how the veteran point guard meshes with the rest of the team.

You can view the full Warriors 2023-24 schedule here.