Breaking down Knicks schedule for 2023-24 NBA season

The full schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season was released on Thursday and that means we we now have the full slate for the New York Knicks.

New York is fresh off a successful 47-35 campaign last season where it finished fifth in the Eastern Conference and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Julius Randle once again led the team by averaging a career-high 25.1 points per game while Jalen Brunson had a breakout year in his first season with the organization. With virtually the same roster running it back for the new season, there will be expectations in the Big Apple for the team to once again make the playoffs and become a serious contender in the East.

Some notable games for the Knicks include the season opener on October 25, where they will host the Boston Celtics on ESPN. Shortly afterwards in November, the team will take part in the newly instituted NBA In-Season Tournament as part of East Group B with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. On Christmas, the team will open the holiday slate when hosting those same Bucks at noon ET on ESPN. A few more noteworthy matchups includes a road showdown against the rival Philadelphia 76ers on January 5 on ESPN and a home tilt against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets on January 25.

The full Knicks schedule is available here.