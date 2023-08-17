Breaking down Lakers schedule for 2023-24 NBA season

As the 2023-24 season approaches, LeBron James, now 38, remains a focal point of the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite his age, expectations for the purple and gold remain high. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, they hold the fourth-best odds at +750 to win the Western Conference, trailing only the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors.

Looking back on last season, the Lakers were able to dig themselves out of a hole to secure a spot in the playoffs as the No. 7 seed after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in Game. From there, they dominated the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies, ousted the Warriors in a six-game series, but were ultimately swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Turning our attention to the 2023-24 schedule, several matchups stand out. The Lakers will open the season in dramatic fashion on October 24, facing off against the Nuggets — the team that ended their playoff run last year — in the very first game of the NBA season.

The drama continues just two days later, on October 26, when the Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns. This game is notably marked as LeBron James’ first face-off with Kevin Durant in nearly five years.

And, of course, no NBA Christmas Day slate would be complete without James, who has been a fixture in this holiday lineup for 17 consecutive years. This year’s matchup is especially intriguing, as the Lakers are set to battle the Boston Celtics on ABC, rekindling one of the most storied rivalries in professional basketball.

That’s just a small preview of the Lakers’ 82-game schedule, which can be viewed in its entirety here.