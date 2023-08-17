Spurs face Hawks, Warriors meet Grizzlies on MLK Day for 2023-24 NBA season

MLK Day holds a significant place in the NBA schedule every year, marking an all-day basketball feast that fans eagerly anticipate. The matchups begin in the early afternoon on the East Coast and continue through the night, showcasing intriguing contests in front of a national audience across TNT and NBA TV.

The first game will see the San Antonio Spurs face the Atlanta Hawks. This will be a reunion for Dejounte Murray with his former team, who now has No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama in the mix. The Hawks are hoping to contend for the playoffs, while the Spurs just want to see development from their prized rookie.

The second contest will be one of the newer rivalries in the West, with the Golden State Warriors facing the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Morant should be back from his suspension for this contest, and he’ll hope to make a statement against a team that eliminated Memphis in the 2022 playoffs.

MLK Day schedule in 2023-24 season

Spurs vs. Hawks, 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 6 p.m. ET, TNT