NBA nationally televised schedule for 2023-24 season

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA officially released the complete 2023-24 schedule for every team. This announcement reveals all the pieces to the puzzle, allowing fans to map out the season from start to finish. Additionally, it highlights which initial games have been selected for national broadcast, showcasing the league’s premier matchups on networks such as TNT, ABC, ESPN, and others.

The NBA’s 2023-24 season is set to tip off on October 24, with an opening night featuring the defending champion Denver Nuggets facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers. This marquee matchup will be the first game of a star-studded doubleheader, with the nightcap seeing the Golden State Warriors hosting the Phoenix Suns.

As a special highlight of the season, the NBA’s Christmas Day showcase features five intriguing games: New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Lakers vs. Boston Celtics, and Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks.

Although the national TV schedule can be flexible and is subject to change, we now know which games throughout the season are slated to be broadcast across the country. Here’s the full list of nationally televised games for the 2023-24 season.