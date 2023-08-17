Full schedule for 2023-24 NBA season

The NBA announced the full 82-game schedule for every team in the 2023-2024 season Thursday afternoon, providing all the details of what fans can expect. Previously, the NBA had stated that the regular season will commence on October 24, 2023, and conclude on April 9, 2024. With this announcement, we now have a complete view of the season’s matchups and key dates.

We already know some of the big games for this season, including the opening night slate featuring Lakers-Nuggets and Suns-Warriors. The Lakers and Suns will meet up a few days after that, which will be the first meeting between Kevin Durant and LeBron James since 2018. The Christmas Day slate is also set, with the Lakers and Celtics serving as the centerpiece. The Bucks, Knicks, 76ers, Heat, Warriors, Mavericks and Nuggets will also be in action.

To view the full NBA schedule, along with the list of national TV games, follow the link below.