Aaron Gordon went to Serbia to watch Nikola Jokic win a horse race, and it was awesome

The Denver Nuggets have certainly made the most of their summer, but their MVP Nikola Jokic couldn’t wait to get home to his native Serbia and his horses. Which appear to be harness racing trotters (who knew??).

And sometimes there’s nothing better than cheering on your teammates even away from the court. Which is why Aaron Gordon’s appearance at the track to watch his center take home another trophy is just about the most wholesome thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Mr. 50 was there to celebrate his teammate’s win, even getting to hold the trophy afterwards in the winner’s circle. Now let’s replace that trophy with any of the three Slam Dunk Contest titles Gordon should have, so he can actually keep some hardware for once.

Just guys being dudes in the offseason with two months until training camp, and we love to see it. It’s been quite the summer for the Denver Nuggets, who just keep on collecting W’s worldwide.