NBA announces In-Season Tournament schedule

The NBA has announced the schedule for the first-ever In-Season Tournament, which will involve all 30 teams in the league. The tournament will be part of the regular season, with all games counting towards the standings outside of the championship. The winner will receive the NBA Cup.

The first games will take place Friday, November 3. The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will face each other here, with Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic squaring off. The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will also match up on this night. The full schedule, along with TV information, can be found here.

All in-season tournament games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays, which the league is branding as “Tournament Nights”. Each team will play four group games, with the group winners advancing to the knockout round. There will be one wild card team from each conference to make the knockout stage. This team will be the best second-place finisher in the groups.

Group stage play will go until November 28. The quarterfinals for the knockout round will be December 4 and 5, with the semifinals taking place December 7. The final will take place December 9.