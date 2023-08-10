NBA announces Christmas Day games for 2023-24 season

The NBA’s Christmas Day schedule for the 2023-24 season will be headlined by the most storied rivalry in the league. According to Shams Charania, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will be the main matchup for the holiday slate. Here’s a look at the full list of games for the day.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium:



Bucks @ Knicks

76ers @ Heat

Celtics @ Lakers

Mavericks @ Suns

Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

As expected, the early part of the slate will feature Eastern Conference contests before the Western Conference is on display later on. The Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks will get things going, but the early marquee game could the contest between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. The 76ers are likely to look different with James Harden trying to get out, while the Heat hope to have Damian Lillard on the roster by this point.

In the late games, the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns will add another chapter in their rivalry. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will face off as opponents, while Luka Doncic and Devin Booker will also meet in a matchup of rising superstars. Finally, the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets meet to conclude the slate in a contest featuring the last two NBA champions.