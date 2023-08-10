 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA announces Opening Night games for 2023-24 season

The season will begin with a pair of Western Conference clashes.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets drives to the basket during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers on May 22, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA will begin the 2023-24 season with two Western Conference showdowns, according to Shams Charania. It’ll be a TNT doubleheader featuring the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Denver Nuggets, while the Phoenix Suns battle the Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets will officially receive their championship rings on this day, and they’ll immediately get set to defend their title against arguably their No. 1 challenger. The Lakers and Nuggets met in the Western Conference Finals last season, with Denver sweeping LA. The Lakers did make some good additions in free agency and the draft, so there’s reason to believe they could challenge the Nuggets this season.

The Suns and Warriors have never actually had the pivotal playoff battle many hoped for, but Chris Paul’s debut with Golden State against his former team will surely attract some attention. This game will also feature Kevin Durant facing off against his former team as a member of the Suns.

More From DraftKings Network