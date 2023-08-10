NBA announces Opening Night games for 2023-24 season

The NBA will begin the 2023-24 season with two Western Conference showdowns, according to Shams Charania. It’ll be a TNT doubleheader featuring the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Denver Nuggets, while the Phoenix Suns battle the Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets will officially receive their championship rings on this day, and they’ll immediately get set to defend their title against arguably their No. 1 challenger. The Lakers and Nuggets met in the Western Conference Finals last season, with Denver sweeping LA. The Lakers did make some good additions in free agency and the draft, so there’s reason to believe they could challenge the Nuggets this season.

The Suns and Warriors have never actually had the pivotal playoff battle many hoped for, but Chris Paul’s debut with Golden State against his former team will surely attract some attention. This game will also feature Kevin Durant facing off against his former team as a member of the Suns.