NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 9

NBA Summer League play continues in Las Vegas Sunday with eight games on the schedule. Top prospects Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are all expected to be in action. Here’s a look at the day’s setup.

Summer League Schedule, July 9, Las Vegas

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets - 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.