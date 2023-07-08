NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 8

The NBA 2K24 Summer League from Las Vegas is officially here. After an electric opening night, Saturday’s slate features eight games.

The Magic’s game against the Pistons stands out as the main attraction, and it’ll feature a battle of Ausar Thompson (the No. 5 pick in the 2023 Draft) and Anthony Black (the No. 6 pick). Here’s how you’ll be able to watch that every game from tonight’s slate.

Summer League Schedule, July 8, Las Vegas

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics - 3 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 5 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Orland Magic - 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Memphis Grizzles vs. Chicago Bulls - 7 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns - 9 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.