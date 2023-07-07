Full NBA Summer League 2023 rosters for each team

The main NBA Summer League showcase will begin Friday in Las Vegas, with all 30 teams taking the floor. This event will have a champion at the end, and is the primary evaluation point for rookies, players fighting for a contract and second-year players who need to show improvement.

No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama sat out the California Classic but is expected to play in Friday’s opener for the Spurs when they face the Hornets. Charlotte rookie and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, who has struggled with foul issues so far in Summer League, is also expected to play. Most of the top prospects from the draft, including Scoot Henderson and the Thompson twins, are going to be on the floor.

We’ll see how much players like Keegan Murray and Chet Holmgren actually play. Murray was on fire through two California Classic games, while Holmgren’s injury situation might push the Thunder to shut him down a bit earlier than anticipated. We’ll see if both players suit up for the full Las Vegas Summer League slate.

