NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 7

With the California Classic and the Salt Lake City Summer League in the rearview mirror, the 2K24 Summer League from Las Vegas tips off on Friday, July 7, and will run through the 17th. All 30 teams will be in action for the league’s inaugural competition in Sin City, with a champion officially being crowned once all is said and done.

The main event of offseason basketball starts on Friday and compared to years past the attraction is at an all-time high. All three top picks Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson will be in action, with the former two going head-to-head in a battle of No. 1 versus No. 2. Miller has already got some run in two games at the California Classic, scoring 18 points and pulling down five rebounds in his debut, though foul trouble has been an issue for the Alabama product.

Here is the schedule for Friday’s Summer League action from Las Vegas, including tip-off times and how you can tune in.

Summer League Schedule, July 7, Las Vegas

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 4:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 5 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors - 6:30 p.m ET, NBA TV

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets - 8:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks - 10:30 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 11 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.