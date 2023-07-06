Report: Dejounte Murray, Hawks agree on four-year, $120 million extension

The Atlanta Hawks and Dejounte Murray have agreed on a four-year, $120 million veteran extension, according to Shams Charania. The deal keeps Murray, a rising guard on both ends of the floor, with the Hawks for the foreseeable future.

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Dejounte Murray and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul are finalizing a four-year, $120 million veteran maximum extension with the franchise, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Deal includes a player option. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023

The Hawks traded for Murray last offseason at the behest of Trae Young, who believed the backcourt tandem would take the team to the next level. However, the first year of the duo was marred by inconsistencies and a coaching change. We’ll see if Quin Snyder can bring out the best in both players and elevate them.

Atlanta made the play-in tournament and won the first game against the eventual East champions Miami Heat, but the Hawks failed to get past the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The expectation with Murray, Young and Snyder will be to secure an automatic playoff berth this season and be more consistent as a unit.