 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kobe Bryant to grace cover of NBA 2K24

The late Hall of Famer will once again appear on the cover of the popular video game.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

2K Sports announced on Thursday that late Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K24. The ‘Kobe Bryant’ edition of the game will feature a younger Bryant on the cover wearing his No. 8 jersey while the ‘Black Mamba’ edition of the game will feature an older Bryant wearing his No. 24 jersey.

The annual video game is set to release this September prior to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network