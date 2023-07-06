Kobe Bryant to grace cover of NBA 2K24

2K Sports announced on Thursday that late Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant will be the cover athlete for NBA 2K24. The ‘Kobe Bryant’ edition of the game will feature a younger Bryant on the cover wearing his No. 8 jersey while the ‘Black Mamba’ edition of the game will feature an older Bryant wearing his No. 24 jersey.

The annual video game is set to release this September prior to the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

8️⃣ ♾ 2️⃣4️⃣



Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant.



Kobe Bryant Edition

Black Mamba Edition



Pre-order your copy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dCp2UbQUOq — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2023

More to come.