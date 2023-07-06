NBA Summer League roundup: Grizzlies look to remain perfect, Chet Holmgren trying to bounce back

The California Classic wrapped up but the Salt Lake City Classic still has its final round of matchups to complete Thursday. The Grizzlies are trying to remain perfect in the showcase when they face the Jazz, who are looking for their first win of the summer. The Thunder are hoping to bounce back after a rough showing Wednesday when they face the 76ers.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Thursday, July 6.

NBA Summer League recaps

Thunder vs. 76ers

The big story here will be whether Chet Holmgren can bounce back after a subpar showing by his standards. The Thunder big man did have a double-double Wednesday, but didn’t hit a single three and have too many turnovers. On Philadelphia’s side, we’ll see if Terquavion Smith can continue to grow as a scorer.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz

The Jazz still haven’t played Taylor Hendricks or Brice Sensabaugh, which is a bit concerning. The Grizzlies have to like what they’ve seen from David Roddy and Jake LaRavia, as both forwards have had strong showings through the first two games. We’ll see if they can both get going Thursday.