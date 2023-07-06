Key takeaways from Wednesday’s NBA Summer League games in California and Salt Lake City

The California Classic wrapped up Wednesday to conclude Sacramento’s Summer League play, while the Salt Lake City Classic went into the second of its three-day schedule. Here’s some of the biggest takeaways from Wednesday’s action.

Is Keegan Murray worth betting on to win Most Improved Player?

Murray is currently listed at +3000 to win the award at DraftKings Sportsbook, which means the potential payoff here is tremendous. The Kings forward had a stellar rookie season in terms of efficiency, and is set to once again play in one of the league’s best offenses. If that wasn’t enough, he’s been dominant in Summer League and is making money at the free-throw line, something he didn’t do at all last year. This might be the time to sprinkle something on Murray before his odds improve.

Brandon Miller can’t stop fouling

The Hornets rookie is not having the best of times at Summer League so far. Miller recovered in his debut from a rough first half to finish with 18 points, but his second game was less forgiving. He once again committed six fouls in the first half en route to eight total in the game, while managing to score just six points. Even his seven assists don’t excuse his fouling habits in this one. Miller’s offensive prowess is known, but his defensive development hill appears to be much steeper than previously expected. After all, you can only foul so many times before you’re pulled from the game entirely.

The Spurs backcourt looks fine

Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley might’ve been seen as questionable picks by the Spurs a year ago, especially since both seemed to be the same type of guard. Branham went for 32 points in San Antonio’s win Wednesday, while Wesley added 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists. It’s important for both these players to establish themselves as San Antonio gets ready for a new era with Victor Wembanyama as the focal point. Branham and Wesley can either develop into the team’s preferred backcourt or become trade chips for a big fish down the line.

Final scores

Warriors 98, Hornets 83

Grizzlies 94, Thunder 86

Spurs 109, Lakers 99

76ers 104, Jazz 94

Kings 95, Heat 83