NBA Summer League roundup: Heat, Thunder cores hope to build on impressive start

NBA Summer League play will continue after the July 4 holiday, with the California Classic wrapping up and the Salt Lake City Classic entering its second day. The Heat, Thunder and Kings all impressed in the first day of play, so we’ll see if those teams can keep the momentum going. Brandon Miller’s second game as a Hornet will also be worth monitoring.

Here we’ll be recapping all the games for Wednesday, July 5.

NBA Summer League recaps

Warriors vs. Hornets

This matchup features two rookies who showed some resilience in the opening game. Brandon Miller shook off a bad first half to finish with 18 points for the Hornets, while Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski hit his last three shots to finish with a respectable 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Let’s see how these two players fare in their second competitive game.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder

Memphis had a rough go offensively in the first game, but David Roddy’s play continues to be something to monitor. The Thunder have sent all their promising youngsters to Summer League and should dominate here. We’ll see if Chet Holmgren’s minutes are monitored in any way.

Spurs vs. Lakers

Victor Wembanyama still isn’t here, but Julian Champagnie is the new star for the Spurs’ Summer League team. For the Lakers, Max Christie looks to be taking steps but Jalen Hood-Schifino was a bit lost in Monday’s game.

76ers vs. Jazz

We’ll see if Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, two of Utah’s three first-round picks, are able to get any game action in this one. The other first-round pick Keyonte George had a decent showing in the opener. The 76ers are hoping to see a more efficient showing from Terquavion Smith, who projects as a nice bench scorer immediately.

Heat vs. Kings

This is the marquee matchup of the day. On the Miami side, you’ve got Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. showing they could become potentially valuable trade chips in a Damian Lillard deal. On the Sacramento side, you’ve got Keegan Murray continuing to dominate the opposition. It’ll be a fun matchup to close out the day’s action.