Key takeaways from Monday’s NBA Summer League games in California and Salt Lake City

NBA Summer League play for the 2023 offseason got underway Monday in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, with plenty of young talent on display which could impact the league for years to come. Here’s a look at the biggest storylines from Monday’s action.

Do the Heat have two extra trade chips for Damian Lillard?

Miami has been reported as Lillard’s preferred destination, and the Heat brass waited for this exact scenario to unfold. The team’s trade package isn’t exactly the most exciting on paper, but the play of Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez Jr. might be enough to tip the scales for Portland. Both looked extremely comfortable in Miami’s win over the Lakers Monday, and both fit Portland’s new timeline for contention. They aren’t household blue chip assets but they showed great potential in a big win. The Heat have consistently done well at identifying and developing talent. That consistent work will likely pay off this summer.

Brandon Miller, Brandin Podziemski work through early struggles

Miller had a horrendous first half against the Spurs, mustering just five points while picking up six fouls. The Hornets rookie did bounce back in the second half and ultimately finished with a decent stat line; 18 points on 5-11 shooting and 3-7 from deep. Podziemski was struggling for Golden State in the late game. He was 1-6 before canning his last three shots from the floor to also finish with a good overall game. The guard managed 12 points, six assists and six rebounds. Both players showed they are willing to push through tough stretches, which is important given what their respective teams are hoping from them this season and beyond.

Is a Keegan Murray breakout season coming?

Murray averaged 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his rookie season, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 41.1% from deep. He was a star in last year’s Summer League and continued to dominate the opposition Monday, putting up 29 points. The big difference in this game was Murray’s aggressiveness and ability to get to the free-throw line. He only averaged one attempt per game last year, and this additional skill could lead to a big uptick in production in his second season. The Kings might not have landed a star, but they have someone who is on the rise at a great time for the franchise.

Final scores

Heat 107, Lakers 90

Grizzlies 94, 76ers 92

Spurs 98, Hornets 77

Thunder 95, Jazz 85

Kings 100, Warriors 94