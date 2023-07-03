 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Edwards signs five-year, $260 million contract extension with Timberwolves

The forward agrees on a big extension with Minnesota.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2023 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks to pass the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 25, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards has signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to multiple media reports. The Timberwolves have locked in the young star forward as their franchise player, and likely hope to build the roster around him and Karl-Anthony Towns going forward.

Edwards has improved as a player every year in the league, averaging 24.6 points per game on his most efficient shooting splits to date. He also added 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, showcasing his ability to impact the game outside of scoring. The next step for Edwards, outside of showing his growth is not a fluke, will be to improve defensively.

The Timberwolves are going to be up against the salary cap with the contracts of Edwards, Towns and Rudy Gobert on the books, so it’ll be up to those three players to elevate their game so this team can be competitive in a loaded Western Conference.

