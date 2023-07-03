Anthony Edwards signs five-year, $260 million contract extension with Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards has signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to multiple media reports. The Timberwolves have locked in the young star forward as their franchise player, and likely hope to build the roster around him and Karl-Anthony Towns going forward.

JUST IN: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards and WME Sports’ Bill Duffy are finalizing a five-year maximum contract extension that can reach $260 million, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2023

Edwards has improved as a player every year in the league, averaging 24.6 points per game on his most efficient shooting splits to date. He also added 4.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game, showcasing his ability to impact the game outside of scoring. The next step for Edwards, outside of showing his growth is not a fluke, will be to improve defensively.

The Timberwolves are going to be up against the salary cap with the contracts of Edwards, Towns and Rudy Gobert on the books, so it’ll be up to those three players to elevate their game so this team can be competitive in a loaded Western Conference.