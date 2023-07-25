Report: Celtics, Jaylen Brown agree on five-year supermax contract extension

The Boston Celtics and SG Jaylen Brown have agreed to terms on a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension, per Shams Charania. This is now the richest contract in NBA history. The deal is fully guaranteed with no trade kicker or player option baked in. Brown is signed for the 2023-24 season on his previous contract, worth $31.8 million. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent after this upcoming NBA season. Here’s a year-by-year breakdown of the contract, and the numbers are quite staggering as you’d expect.

Here is the breakdown on the Jaylen Brown super max extension in Boston:



2024-2025 $52,368,085



2025-2026 $56,557,532



2026-2027 $60,746,979



2027-2028 $64,936,425



2028-2029 $69,125,872



Total $303,734,893 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 25, 2023

Brown, 26, has been a key member of the Celtics since being drafted back in 2016. He ranked 13th in points per game this past season, averaging 26.6 with 6.9 rebounds per contest and close to 50 percent shooting from the floor. He’s helped the Celtics reach the NBA Finals and go deep into the postseason, but has been criticized for his performances. Brown operates as the secondary scorer behind Jayson Tatum, who is signed through 2024-25 with a player option for 2025-26, which he should opt out of to get paid.

Now lets talk about this deal. It’s ridiculous. Brown shouldn’t be getting paid like he’s the best player in the NBA. He’s definitely in the top-20 player conversation but even that would be a debate. Sure, the salary cap will go up. Sure, salaries for top players will go up. But the Celtics appear to be fine proceeding with this core, which has come close to a title but hasn’t gotten there yet. It puts a lot of pressure on the team to perform before Tatum’s deal is up.

Tatum’s next deal is the other issue. Kristaps Porzingis was acquired in a trade this offseason. He’s making $30.7 million in 2025-26, when Tatum would want a new contract, which would likely be more money than Brown’s. If that’s the case, Brown, Tatum and Porzingis will likely be making a combined salary over $130 million. That’s a lot of money to allocate to just three players. Tatum is worth whatever he wants but for Brown, this deal feels like it will hurt Boston big time long-term.