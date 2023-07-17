How to watch Rockets vs. Cavaliers Summer League title game via livestream

The Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the 2023 Summer League final Monday to wrap up play in Las Vegas. Both teams went undefeated throughout the showcase in the desert and will now play for this year’s title. The Cavaliers have largely played their key guys the whole way, while the Rockets are doing this with Jabari Smith and Tari Eason being shut down after a few games.

Here’s how you can catch Monday’s final.

Summer League Final, July 17, Las Vegas

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Houston Rockets - 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the game airing on ESPN via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.