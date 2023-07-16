NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on Sunday, July 16

NBA Summer League action will largely conclude Sunday, although there will be a championship game Monday after both semifinal games. Here’s a look at Sunday’s schedule from Las Vegas, with the semifinal games bolded.

Summer League Schedule, July 16, Las Vegas

76ers vs. Pelicans - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Nets vs. Cavaliers - 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Pistons vs. Pacers - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Jazz vs. Rockets - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Thunder vs. Spurs - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Heat vs. Trail Blazers - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Hawks vs. Mavericks - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Lakers vs. Clippers - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

