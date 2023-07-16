 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on Sunday, July 16

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

2023 NBA Summer League - Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers
Emoni Bates of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the game during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 9, 2023 at the The Cox Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Summer League action will largely conclude Sunday, although there will be a championship game Monday after both semifinal games. Here’s a look at Sunday’s schedule from Las Vegas, with the semifinal games bolded.

Summer League Schedule, July 16, Las Vegas

76ers vs. Pelicans - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Nets vs. Cavaliers - 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Pistons vs. Pacers - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Jazz vs. Rockets - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Thunder vs. Spurs - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Heat vs. Trail Blazers - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Hawks vs. Mavericks - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Lakers vs. Clippers - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

