NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on Wednesday, July 12

Wednesday is one of the most loaded slates of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with a whopping eight games on tap. Most teams will exit this day knowing if they have a legitimate shot at qualifying for Sunday’s semifinals. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s Summer League schedule.

Summer League Schedule, July 12, Las Vegas

Clippers vs. Grizzlies - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Timberwolves vs. Hawks - 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Warriors vs. Mavericks - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Raptors vs. Pistons - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Thunder vs. Pacers - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Knicks vs. Magic - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nuggets vs. Jazz - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Lakers vs. Celtics - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.