NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on Wednesday, July 12

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

2023 NBA Summer League - Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets
Max Christie of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball during the game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Wednesday is one of the most loaded slates of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, with a whopping eight games on tap. Most teams will exit this day knowing if they have a legitimate shot at qualifying for Sunday’s semifinals. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s Summer League schedule.

Summer League Schedule, July 12, Las Vegas

Clippers vs. Grizzlies - 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Timberwolves vs. Hawks - 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Warriors vs. Mavericks - 5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Raptors vs. Pistons - 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Thunder vs. Pacers - 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Knicks vs. Magic - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nuggets vs. Jazz - 9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Lakers vs. Celtics - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

