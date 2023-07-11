NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 11

NBA Summer League action from Las Vegas continues Tuesday as we head towards the final stretch of the showcase. Brandon Miller will be back in action for the Hornets but the Spurs have already shut Victor Wembanyama down after his strong showing against the Trail Blazers Sunday. As for Portland, Scoot Henderson’s status against the Hornets Tuesday appears to be up in the air due to a shoulder issue.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Tuesday’s action in Las Vegas.

Summer League Schedule, July 11, Las Vegas

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - 6:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets - 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings - 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs - 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.