Report: Victor Wembanyama shut down for rest of Summer League

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will sit out for the rest of Summer League, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft played two games in Las Vegas this past weekend as the organization wanted to give him his first taste of NBA action.

Wembanyama’s Summer League debut was highly anticipated as spectators packed the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas to see the French phenom in an NBA uniform for the first time. He struggled from the floor during his debut against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, going 2-13 from the field and ending the game with nine points, eight rebounds, and five points. The top pick would turn around and flash his potential against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, posting 27 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks. That was enough for the Spurs organization to see to shut down their future franchise cornerstone.