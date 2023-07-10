 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Summer League schedule, how to watch, live stream on July 10

NBA Summer League continues in Las Vegas. Here’s how to watch all the action.

By Chinmay Vaidya

2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League - Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
Jarace Walker of the Indiana Pacers handles the ball during the 2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League on July 8, 2023 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is through the first weekend, and will continue Monday with six contests on tap. Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

Summer League Schedule, July 10, Las Vegas

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 6 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat - 6:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers - 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic - 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz - 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers - 10:30 p.m ET, NBATV

If you’re not around a TV screen, you can stream the games airing on ESPN networks via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

For the games on NBATV, check your local NBA market’s TV provider as an alternate option. If you’re not around a TV screen, you may be able to catch the games on nba.com/watch with a login. If you don’t have a cable login to access nba.com for a livestream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the action.

