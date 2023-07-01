Desmond Bane signs five-year, $207 million contract extension with Grizzlies

Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $260 million. This is the largest deal in Grizzlies history as the franchise have locked down one of their key pieces for the foreseeable future.

BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies G Desmond Bane has agreed on a five-year, $207M max contract extension, his agents Jim Tanner, Max Wiepking and Terrence Felder of @_Tandemse tell ESPN. Grizzlies’ cornerstone players — Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Bane — are secured long-term. pic.twitter.com/tFeXZedcst — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Bane has steadily improved his numbers in each of his three years in the league and has emerged as one of the steals of the 2020 NBA Draft. He came firing out the gate at the start of this past season and looked to be an All-Star candidate before a toe injury sidelined him for several weeks. Through 56 games played in the regular season, Bane ended up averaging a career-high 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. He also notably held things down offensively for Memphis while Ja Morant was away from the team in March and will have to do the same while Morant is serving a 25-game suspension at the start of next season.

With Bane’s extension, the Grizzlies now have their young core of Bane, Morant, and Jaren Jackson Jr. locked in for the next several seasons.