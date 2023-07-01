Tyrese Haliburton signs five-year, $260 million contract extension with Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $260 million. This is the largest deal in Pacers history as the franchise have locked down the guard for the foreseeable future.

BREAKING: All-Star G Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are agreed on a five-year, designated maximum contract extension that could be worth up to $260 million, his agents Dave Spahn and Aaron Mintz of @CAASports tell ESPN. Haliburton is fully the franchise cornerstone now. pic.twitter.com/je59CkPNOj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

Haliburton has emerged as one of the hidden gems of the 2020 NBA Draft class and is one of the fast rising star guards in the league. He was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers midway through the 2021-22 season and has only improved his numbers since touching down in Indianapolis. Despite ankle and elbow injuries limiting him to 56 games this past season, he elevated his profile as a rising star by averaging 20.7 points and 10.4 assists per game. That earned him his very first NBA All-Star Game selection in February.

Locking Haliburton in as the franchise guy is the next move in the Pacers’ efforts to return to the postseason and contend within the Eastern Conference.