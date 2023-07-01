Which teams are in the 2023 Salt Lake City Summer League?

The NBA draft is over, so that means Summer League action is right around the corner. The Summer League is a time for rookies, young players, and G-League guys to get some extra reps and work on some specific pieces of their game. For some guys, this will be the last chance for the team that drafted them to prove they belong in the league.

There are three Summer League locations. The first is the California Classic, which takes place in Sacramento from July 3-5. The main Las Vegas Summer League begins on July 7 and concludes on July 17. The one in between is the Salt Lake City Classic that takes place from July 3-6.

Salt Lake City Summer League 2023 Teams

The Salt Lake City Summer League will feature the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Philadelphia 76ers. No top-5 picks from this year’s draft will be participating here. However, there has been some chatter that the 2022 No. 2 Chet Holmgren could suit for the Summer League after suffering a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him for his entire rookie season.